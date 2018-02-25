Sunday afternoon brings chance of showers

Warm high pressure will remain strong Sunday. A cold front will move in Sunday night and Monday. It will then push south of the area Monday night as high pressure builds from the north. High pressure is expected to remain in place until a warm front moves through Wednesday or Wednesday night, followed by another cold front late next week.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s with south winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There is a chance of showers in the morning and showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and west winds will be 5 to 10 mph. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. There will be showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows will be in the mid-50s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s with northeast winds around 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

