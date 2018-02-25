VIDEO: Meet the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshal

A trough of low pressure - think storm system - begins to have a greater influence on our local forecast later Sunday, with a chance of rain peaking Monday. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures gradually cool through the 60s this evening. Areas of fog may develop later; particularly after midnight. Sunday begins with some areas of fog and low clouds. The second half of the weekend is forecast to generally be cloudier than the first-half. Even with that being the case, temperature...