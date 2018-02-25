GHSA Elite Eight matchups set for area teams

Only eight teams remain in each class of the GHSA state basketball championships. Only nine teams from southeast Georgia are still chasing a state title.
The Elite Eight begins Tuesday night around Georgia, and the matchups are set.
BOYS:
Class AAA:
Johnson at Greater Atlanta Christian
Jenkins at Cedar Grove
Class AA:
Vidalia at Jordan
Class A-Public:
Woodville-Tompkins at Calhoun County
Montgomery County at Lanier County
GIRLS:
Class AAA:
Beach at Greater Atlanta Christian
Johnson at Lovett
Tattnall County at Haralson County
Class A-Private:
Wesleyan at Calvary Day
