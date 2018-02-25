GHSA Elite Eight matchups set for area teams

Only eight teams remain in each class of the GHSA state basketball championships. Only nine teams from southeast Georgia are still chasing a state title.

The Elite Eight begins Tuesday night around Georgia, and the matchups are set.

BOYS:

Class AAA:

Johnson at Greater Atlanta Christian

Jenkins at Cedar Grove

Class AA:

Vidalia at Jordan

Class A-Public:

Woodville-Tompkins at Calhoun County

Montgomery County at Lanier County

GIRLS:

Class AAA:

Beach at Greater Atlanta Christian

Johnson at Lovett

Tattnall County at Haralson County

Class A-Private:

Wesleyan at Calvary Day