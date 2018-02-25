Michael Kenny elected as grand marshal for St. Patrick's Day festivities

It was a sea of green jackets gathered at the Benedictine gym on Sunday to elect the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshal.

Grand Marshal Michael Kenny, a mainstay on the parade committee since 1976, will be the #1 Irishman on St. Patrick's Day. Kenny ran unopposed, and says he's just following in his father's footsteps. His father Nicholas Kenny was named Grand Marshal in 1978.

This is the 194th Savannah St. Patrick's Day parade and for just as many years this tight-knit group has been nominating someone for this honor. For most, it is a lifetime achievement. Kenny says he's no different.

"This is a thrill of a lifetime," said Michael Kenny. "For our Savannah Irishmen to hold this responsibility and duty is something I have looked forward to my whole entire life."

The next few weeks will be quite busy for Kenny as he attends events just about every day leading up to the grand finale, the Savannah St. Patrick's day parade.

