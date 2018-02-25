Massie Heritage Center holds open house for Black Heritage month

The Massie Heritage Center held their "Black Heritage Month Community Open House" on Saturday, inviting visitors from all around to come and learn about Savannah's black heritage from enslavement to emancipation.

There were lots of activities for everyone to enjoy, including a scavenger hunt, re-enactors, and more. Organizers say it's important to tell the stories of those who have come before us.

"Just the struggles and trials that they went through in order to accomplish that and make that happen is very inspirational and it's a very important part of our history," said Steven Smith, the Curator of the Massie House.

"For me personally, it's because I want to have her to be able to know the past and be able to have a better future, because you can't have a better future without knowing your past and without knowing what your ancestors went through, to know the struggles they had to go through for you to be able to have a better life," said Tyree Lasseter, who brought her daughter to visit the museum.

This is the first time the Massie Heritage Center has opened up the museum to visitors for free as part of their Black history month celebration.

