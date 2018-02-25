Big 8th inning helps Eagles complete sweep

It wasn't necessarily pretty, but the Eagles got the job done.

Georgia Southern completed the weekend sweep of Fairfield with an 8-5 win Sunday afternoon in Statesboro, thanks to an 8th inning that saw six Eagles cross the plate.

The Eagles trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, but quickly had two runners aboard with leadoff walks from Johns Hamilton and Steven Curry.

Mitchell Golden bunted and reached first when the throw got past the Stags' first baseman. The error allowed Hamilton to score the tying run. Mason McWhorter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then Christian Avant took one off the arm to bring home Curry for the go-ahead run.

The Eagles broke it open over the next four batters. Roury Glanton and Chandler Corley delivered RBI singles before Matt Anderson and Jedd Fagg drove home runs with sacrifice flies.

"I thought we had some big at bats and executed in some big situations down the stretch," head coach Rodney Hennon told GSEagles.com. "We left some runners on base at times earlier in the game when we had a chance to get some runs, but the guys hung in there and were able to take advantage of some free bases and do enough to win the game."

The Stags were able to load the bases in the 9th, and brought the go-ahead run to the plate before Braxton Johns came out of the bullpen to get the final out and the save.

Georgia Southern got another solid outing on the mound from freshman righty David Johnson. The Tucker, GA native went six innings and allowed just one unearned run on two hits to earn his first career quality start.

The Eagles stranded 13 runners on base, but were able to take advantage of three Fairfield errors. Georgia Southern tied the game at one in the fifth inning when Hamilton scored on a wild pitch as the Stags intended to intentionally walk McWhorter to load the bases.

"I'm proud of our guys. Any time you can sweep a weekend series, you've got to feel good about that," Hennon said.

The win pushes Georgia Southern to 4-3 overall on the season. The Eagles now make the trip to Charleston, SC for a pair of midweek games against former Southern Conference foes. GS will face The Citadel on Tuesday, then take on College of Charleston Wednesday. The Eagles return to J.I. Clements Stadium Friday for a weekend series with another former SoCon rival in Elon.