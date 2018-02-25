NAACP celebrates Black History Month at monthly meeting

Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting.More >>
Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting.More >>
74-year-old Gerald Bowen started building his home in Bulloch County by himself 20 years ago. When his bosses at the Home Depot in Pooler found out last year, they contacted the national headquarters who donated materials.More >>
74-year-old Gerald Bowen started building his home in Bulloch County by himself 20 years ago. When his bosses at the Home Depot in Pooler found out last year, they contacted the national headquarters who donated materials.More >>
Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month. Local civil rights leaders, historians, and elected officials were on hand to discuss both historical fact and its ramifications for the future.More >>
Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month. Local civil rights leaders, historians, and elected officials were on hand to discuss both historical fact and its ramifications for the future.More >>
The Eagles left 13 runners on base, but took advantage of Fairfield mistakes to break out the brooms.More >>
The Eagles left 13 runners on base, but took advantage of Fairfield mistakes to break out the brooms.More >>
The Massie Heritage Center held their "Black Heritage Month Community Open House" on Saturday, inviting visitors from all around to come and learn about Savannah's black heritage from enslavement to emancipation.More >>
The Massie Heritage Center held their "Black Heritage Month Community Open House" on Saturday, inviting visitors from all around to come and learn about Savannah's black heritage from enslavement to emancipation.More >>