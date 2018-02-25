NAACP celebrates Black History Month at monthly meeting

The Savannah Branch of the NAACP holding their monthly meeting today at the First African Baptist Church.

Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month. Local civil rights leaders, historians, and elected officials were on hand to discuss both historical fact and its ramifications for the future. The Savannah branch of the NAACP is more than 100 years old. One of the speakers wrote a book about the history of the branch and all they have been able to accomplish here in Savannah.

"It's a very proud occasion we are here to celebrate," said Father Charles Hoskins. "The dreams and aspirations of those who have proceeded us here."

The Savannah NAACP holds these meetings once a month to discuss everything from public safety to local school systems and everything between.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.