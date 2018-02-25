Volunteers help finish Bulloch County veteran's home

A group of veterans teamed with one store to give a comrade a finished place to live.

Sunday saw the group gathered to celebrate months of hard work. 74-year-old Gerald Bowen started building his home in Bulloch County by himself 20 years ago. When his bosses at the Home Depot in Pooler found out last year, they contacted the national headquarters who donated materials.

"It was just a great experience for the combat vets to come out and help me," said Bowen.

"That was when we came in and we were able to turn the timeline up a little bit," said Wayne Carmon.

Veterans in the Combat Veterans Association provides hundreds of work-hours to finish the home.

