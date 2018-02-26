Hinesville fire captain to be laid to rest Monday

A captain with the Hinesville Fire Department will be laid to rest on Monday.

Visitation for Captain Earnest "Moe" McDuffie will be Monday morning at the Live Oak Church of God (296 Live Oak Church Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313). The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a graveside service at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery.

McDuffie died last week while performing physical fitness training that was required by the department. The city says McDuffie was running at a park and lost consciousness. He was sent to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McDuffie joined the department in 2001.

