Shuttles available from Pooler to downtown Savannah on St. Patrick's Day weekend

If you are heading to downtown Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival celebrations, did you know you can take a shuttle from Pooler?

The Pooler Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is offering shuttles to Savannah for the entire St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Shuttles run:

Friday, March 16: 10:30 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday, March 17: 7 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday, March 18: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The shuttle pickup location is the Molly MacPherson’s in Pooler. Parking is available in the Surf Lagoon water park parking lot.

It’s $20 per person 11 and older per day round trip. $10 per child 10 and under.

For more info and pricing options, please call the Pooler Chamber of Commerce at 912.748.0110.

