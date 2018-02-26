'Get Your Rear in Gear Savannah' 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday

Prepare to "Get Your Rear in Gear” this weekend for a good cause.

The 7th annual “Get Your Rear in Gear Savannah” 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, March 3. The event is held during Colon Cancer Awareness Month every year to raise awareness to the disease and to raise funds that will be used to provide colon cancer education and purchase colonoscopies for low income and under-served patients in Savannah.

This run is also dedicated to WTOC's dear friend and colleague, Mike Manhattan, who lost his battle to colon cancer in 2014.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the St. Joseph's/Candler Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion (225 Candler Dr, Savannah, GA 31405). The Kids Fun Run will kick everything off at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for this event is still open and will also be available the morning of the run prior to start time. However, the price increases to $30 after Feb. 28.

For additional information and to register online, click here.

Event Location:

