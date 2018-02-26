Congress looking to make changes to program regarding migrant workers

Local farmers have a vested interest in the ongoing immigration debate, specifically allowing documented immigrants to come to the U.S. to pick and process crops for a season.

Congress has proposed changes to that plan in front of them on Monday. If you talk to farmers who use the federal worker program H2A, they'll tell you it's way overdue for an update.

Farmers have used the program for decades to get documented migrant workers to help for a crop season, but onion growers like Bo Herndon say it doesn't give them any flexibility to adjust. The proposed update would change parts of the program. It would allow workers to sign with a farmer for multiple seasons and give growers some flexibility for a crop that develops earlier or later than scheduled.

"It's kind of hard to judge our crops and know, 60 days out, when are onions are ready," Hernon said.

The proposed H2C plan would ban any worker who doesn't leave the country after the work period. It would also withhold a portion of the wages that the worker would collect back in their home country,

