Southside Savannah Kroger closing in March

Store employees were told on Monday morning that the Kroger grocery store on Savannah's southside will be closing on March 23rd.

Kroger has been operating at the Savannah Place shopping center for 26 years. In a release, Kroger's Corporate Affairs division says the decision to close the store came as a result of "declining sales and negative profit over an extended period of time".

More than 100 employees are being considered for jobs at one of the other six Kroger locations throughout Savannah as part of the company's collective bargaining agreement.

Kroger officials say the following locations will be able to help those affected by this closure:

5720 Ogeechee Rd. Savannah, GA 31405

Seven Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31406

318 Mall Blvd., Suite 100, Savannah, GA 31406

