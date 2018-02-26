Effingham Health System receives four-star rating

The Effingham Health System was rewarded on Monday for the care they provide to their patients.

The hospital received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Effingham County Hospital is the only hospital in the Greater Savannah area to be named a top hospital in the state of Georgia by Medicare.gov. There are only four other hospitals within a 100-mile radius that have four-star ratings. The rating is determined by patient surveys.

"Accomplishing this four-star rating is aligned with the vision of the hospital. We see ourselves as a leader in the industry, and this is positioning us to maintain that position in the healthcare industry," said Fran Baker-Witt, CEO, Effingham Health System.

The hospital says they are thankful for the staff that helped make the recognition possible. They will continue to make changes and expand services offered through the Effingham Health System.

