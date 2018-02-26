Good News: May River High School wins WorldQuest Competition

Congratulations are in order for students at May River High School.

Four the second year in a row, a team from May River took the top spot in Beaufort County's seventh annual Academic WorldQuest Competition. May River beat out the other eight teams competing in the district. Teams from Beaufort High and Bluffton High came in second and third.

"It was just amazing to just be told that we got first place and then be able to take the trophy back to May River. It was just amazing," said Blake Maynard, Junior, May River High School.

May River High School will be given a traveling trophy which will stay in their school for the next year. The winning team from Beaufort County will travel to Washington for the national competition on April 28.

