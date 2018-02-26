GDOT: Houlihan Bridge closed for emergency repairs

The Houlihan Bridge is closed for emergency bridge repairs.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Hwy 25 has been closed to through traffic at the Houlihan Bridge and will remain closed until further notice.

GDOT states the closure is necessary to facilitate emergency bridge repairs.

During the closure, a 23-mile detour provided by GDOT will be as follows:

Traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use U.S. 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.

Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.

