GDOT: Houlihan Bridge re-opens after emergency repairs

The Houlihan Bridge is open for travel after emergency bridge repairs were needed on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed Highway 25 at the bridge to through traffic, stating that the closure was necessary to facilitate emergency bridge repairs.

During the closure, a 23-mile detour was provided by GDOT:

Traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use U.S. 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.

Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.