Bradwell Girls Back In 6-A Playoffs

The Bradwell Institute Girls are back in post-season play. Last Wednesday, the Tigers were knocked out of the State Playoffs by Tucker who won 54-35, but now the Georgia High School Association has ruled Tucker ineligible. The GHSA investigated the Tucker Tigers, and found the program in violation of by-law 1.70 which concerns Recruiting and Undue Influence.

Bradwell will now play host to Grovetown at seven o'clock in Hinesville Wednesday Night. The winner of that game will play at Harrison the following day on March First. The winner of that game advances to the regularly scheduled semifinals at West Georgia College on March third.