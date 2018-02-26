2 seriously injured after head-on collision in Glynn County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 seriously injured after head-on collision in Glynn County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

A man is in critical condition after a head-on collision on GA 27 near Wages Road in Glynn County, late Monday morning. 

Glynn County Police say police and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Their investigation revealed that 50-year-old Glynn County resident Jeffery Gould was traveling north in a black Jeep Wrangler when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the southbound lanes, hitting 69-year-old Richard Reyna, also a resident of Glynn County. Gould hit Mr. Reyna's blue Chevrolet Silverado head-on. 

Mr. Reyna was transported by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville, where he remains in critical condition. Mr. Gould was transported via ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, in serious condition. 

The investigation being handled by Glynn County PD's Special Services, and multiple charges are expected against Mr. Gould. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly