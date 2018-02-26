2 seriously injured after head-on collision in Glynn County

A man is in critical condition after a head-on collision on GA 27 near Wages Road in Glynn County, late Monday morning.

Glynn County Police say police and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Their investigation revealed that 50-year-old Glynn County resident Jeffery Gould was traveling north in a black Jeep Wrangler when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the southbound lanes, hitting 69-year-old Richard Reyna, also a resident of Glynn County. Gould hit Mr. Reyna's blue Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Mr. Reyna was transported by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville, where he remains in critical condition. Mr. Gould was transported via ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, in serious condition.

The investigation being handled by Glynn County PD's Special Services, and multiple charges are expected against Mr. Gould.

