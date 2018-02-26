GA law proposed for cash bail overhaul

Savannah State's five seniors help blitz the Eagles on Senior Night, leading the Tigers into a five-way first place tie.More >>
The Bradwell Institute girls basketball team is back in the state playoffs after the GHSA rules the team that eliminated the Tigers used ineligible players.More >>
A Georgia Senate proposal attempts to keep fewer non-violent offenders behind bars. It's a measure designed to give those who really can't afford bail a get-out-of-jail-free ticket.More >>
Fashion game show 'Closet Raiders' is holding a casting call at the Marshall House on Broughton Street on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31.More >>
Store employees were told on Monday morning that the Kroger grocery store on Savannah's southside will be closing on March 23.More >>
