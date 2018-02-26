Celebrating Black History: Hallelujah Singers



with the Queen of England, Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, and the United States Congress. As we celebrate black history, sit back, relax and enjoy the world -reknowned Hallelujah Singers! Even



outside on a windy day in Mitchellville, SC , the first settlement in America that was governed by freed slaves, there was no denying the unique sound of the



Hallelujah



Singers. They



are a world-renowned a cappella spiritual and blues singing ensemble.











Founded out of desperation in 1991, Dr. Marlena Smalls



started the group as she and her mother were trying to save their struggling music school in Beaufort County. "I asked the parents to join me for a musical called hallelujah Mahalia son didn't even know they could sing we did a Mahalia Jackson show . It was



well received by everybody in Beaufort," explained Dr. Marlena Smalls, the founder of The Hallelujah Singers.











The rest is history. To this day their rich voices are inspiring and entertaining audiences around the world from the Lowcountry to Carnegie Hall to England to Germany and all points in between.



These ladies stay true to their mission to preserve West African heritage which shaped today's gullah culture. Smalls loves to tell the story of how this music was a source of strength for enslaved Africans in America. "The only way they could have conversations



was with music and as God would have it that is a gift that God created . man cannot create



The human voice. Through that communication, we were able to talk to one another. We were able to talk problems over and talk about freedom even talk about the massuh during the early songs. Music was the first voice for Africans who were enslaved in



America," added Smalls. And nearly 30 years later, their voice lives on through the Hallelujah Singers.















You can learn more about the Hallelujah Singers as well as historic Mitchelville,SC. here















































Bounce Around Savannah: Mitchelville







www.wtoc.com















































































