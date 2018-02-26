Chatham County Police respond to possible kidnapping along West Tahoe Road

Officers with the Chatham County Police Department responded to a possible kidnapping along Tahoe Road at 8:00 p.m.

The victim is a 16-year-old black male of medium complexion with short hair, standing between 5'0"-5'7", and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light brown pants, and sandals.

Two men are suspected to have thrown the victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Road. The driver is described as a mid-30's black male standing at 6'0", weighing 240 pounds wearing a white shirt with black shorts. The passenger was also a mid-20's black male at 5'6", weighing 130 pounds, wearing a black shirt with brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

