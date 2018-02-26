Police say horseplay led to reports of 'possible kidnapping' on Tahoe Drive Monday night

UPDATE (Feb. 27, 2018 at 2:48 p.m.)

The incident on Tahoe Drive reported as a potential kidnapping on Monday was not a kidnapping, according to Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

After an investigation, authorities discovered it was horseplay between three friends that escalate further than intended.

This story will be updated as additional details come available.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says investigation determined last night’s “possible kidnapping,” was not any sort of crime. Investigators found out today it was horseplay among three friends never meant to get as far as it did — Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) February 27, 2018

INITIAL STORY FROM FEB. 26, 2018:

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Officers with the Chatham County Police Department responded to a possible kidnapping along Tahoe Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say two men pulled up in the area of 100 West Tahoe Drive in a late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab, forced a 16-year-old boy into the bed of the truck , pulled the black truck bed cover over the victim, and then drove off.

The victim is described as a 16-year-old black male of medium complexion with short hair, standing between 5'0"-5'7", and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light brown pants, and sandals.

The driver of the truck is described as a mid-30's black male standing at 6'0", weighing 240 pounds wearing a white shirt with black shorts. The passenger was also a mid-20's black male at 5'6", weighing 130 pounds, wearing a black shirt with brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police or 911 right away.

Reported location:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.