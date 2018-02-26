Casting call for 'Closet Raiders' being held in Savannah

Fashion game show 'Closet Raiders' is holding a casting call at the Marshall House on Broughton Street on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31.

The show is a fast-paced, fashion trivia game show which is shot multi-cam before a live audience. Contestants battle for fashion merchandise and prizes.

Organizers are seeking submissions from Savannah. They're looking for the following:

1 game show host (male or female/any ethnicity)

1 announcer (male 'announcer voice' with character)

5 models (female or male/any ethnicity)

Compensation is to be determined. The live show will be shot Oct. 5 in Savannah's Lucas Theatre, with rehearsals in August and September.

The Host/Hostess will be an energetic, witty, lovable, but somewhat evil centerpiece for an exciting game of fashion knowledge. The announcer calls up contestants, presents the Host, and describes fashion merchandise and surprises. Models wear and showcase (similar to 'Price is Right') fashion merchandise and prizes.

Casting by appointment only. Please submit a resume with up to three photos to closetraidersv@gmail.com for consideration.

