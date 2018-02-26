SSU snaps losing skid on senior night

The Savannah State Tigers just weren't going to lose in their final home game of the year.
SSU's five seniors combined for 67 points in the Tigers' 85-75 win over North Carolina Central Monday night, helping end a three-game losing skid and vault the Tigers into a five-way tie for the MEAC lead.
Alante Fenner led the way for Savannah State with 25 points and six rebounds. The senior from Lake Wales, FL shot 7-15 from the floor and went a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Javaris Jenkins added 23 points in the win.
The win pushes Savannah State to 14-16 overall, and more importantly, to 11-4 in the conference. That's a common record at the top of the MEAC standings.
With North Carolina A&T's win over Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State's victory at Howard Monday night, five teams now sit tied for first place in the conference at 11-4 with just one weekend remaining before next week's MEAC Tournament.
The Tigers close out the regular season Thursday night at South Carolina State.
