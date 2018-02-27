Man arrested after suspicious car fire at Habersham St, Stephenson Ave

Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.

Savannah Police say an officer responded to Kensington Park on a suspicious activity call, and when they arrived, a Dodge Stratus sitting in the park took off down Habersham Street heading towards Stephenson Avenue. A few minutes later, that same officer noticed the Dodge Stratus stopped at the intersection of Habersham and Stephenson and the car was on fire. At that time, the driver jumped out and ran but was later caught. Charges are now pending against him.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police.

