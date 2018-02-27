Tuesday is Georgia Film Day at state Capitol

The Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office is once again hosting the 2018 “Film Day” at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Members of the film industry from Savannah will be leading a delegation at the event. The purpose is to demonstrate to state legislators how significantly the film and television industry impacts the state.

The filming industry is definitely booming in Savannah. Most recently, we've seen stars like Dewayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith (whose here now), and Zac Efron in our area to shoot big movies. The area has had many production scouts already in 2018. Once scouting takes place, and if Savannah is chosen, the time between them shooting can be days to weeks to sometimes several months.

In 2017, there were 161 student productions, 99 professional productions including 12 feature films, 23 television projects, and 13 commercials.

"It's actually more than the Hollywood of the south. Georgia shoots more feature films than Los Angeles does right now. We've been very fortunate with the tax incentives, we worked on it many years ago. And, in Savannah of course, we have added incentives," said Stratton Leopold, Film Producer. "The beach... a lots been filmed on Tybee. The islands are unique so I think the locations here are wonderful, and frankly, people like to be here."

Film Day at the Capitol will being at 9 a.m.

