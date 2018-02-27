IHOP offering free short stack Tuesday for National Pancake Day

Tuesday, Feb. 27 is National Pancake Day.

In celebration, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes all day Tuesday at IHOP restaurants across the country. Every stack served helps IHOP reach their goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

All the money raised locally will benefit the Children's Miracle Network helping sick children in our area.

Fundraising hours vary at each IHOP, but most locations will be participating from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., with select locations offering extended hours until 10 p.m.

National Pancake Day started in 2006 has raised close to $30 million. For additional information and to find your nearest IHOP location, click here.

