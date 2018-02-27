Threat to Richmond Hill High School being investigated

The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.

Details are limited at this time, but we know the superintendent and police are at the school Tuesday morning.

A parent called WTOC and said their child got a text message from the school regarding the incident. However, she never received a notification, just her child.

The following message was posted to the Richmond Hill Police Department Facebook page around midnight Tuesday:

WTOC has a news crew at Richmond Hill High working to find out more. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.