Threats to Richmond Hill, Jeff Davis County schools being investigated

The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.More >>
Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.More >>
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants across the country during their National Pancake Day fundraiser to raise money for local children’s hospitals.More >>
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>
The Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office is once again hosting the 2018 “Film Day” at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and members of the film industry from Savannah will be leading a delegation at the event.More >>
