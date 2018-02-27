Copy-Coca-Cola cutting up to 350 jobs, mostly from its Atlanta HQ

ATLANTA (AP) - Coca-Cola will cut up to 350 management positions, mostly in its Atlanta headquarters during the next few months.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Coke said Monday that it's making the cuts in its North American business unit which has about 8,000 employees.
Company spokesman Kent Landers says Coke has been implementing a new model that returns ownership of its bottling system to local operators.
Landers says changes include re-orienting jobs and adding new ones to meet Coke's growth agenda. The cuts are in addition to the 1,200 corporate jobs Coke has been cutting in a move announced roughly a year ago.
Coca-Cola is providing outplacement help to those losing their jobs. Excluding bottlers it has around 5,000 employees in Georgia with the majority in Atlanta.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican gubernatorial candidates in Georgia are leading calls to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association. But the state's term-limited GOP governor has refrained...More >>
A Republican lawmaker says Georgia officials are working behind the scenes to resolve a dispute pitting some GOP leaders against Delta Air Lines over the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.More >>
The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.More >>
Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.More >>
Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.More >>
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants across the country during their National Pancake Day fundraiser to raise money for local children’s hospitals.More >>
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants across the country during their National Pancake Day fundraiser to raise money for local children’s hospitals.More >>
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>