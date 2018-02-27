'U.S. News and World Report' ranks Georgia, South Carolina in bottom half of states

In its annual review of the best states in the country, the U.S. News and World Report ranked South Carolina and Georgia in the bottom half of all states.

Georgia was ranked 31st while South Carolina placed 42nd.

While the overall rankings aren't glamorous, each state had one specific category they really struggled in.

Georgia ranked 42nd in healthcare while South Carolina ranked 48th in health care.

Here's an interactive map with individual category sliders to see how each state fared in all the categories.

