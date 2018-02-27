Lawmaker: Georgia GOP working to mend Delta rift over NRA

Republican gubernatorial candidates in Georgia are leading calls to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association. But the state's term-limited GOP governor has refrained...More >>
A Republican lawmaker says Georgia officials are working behind the scenes to resolve a dispute pitting some GOP leaders against Delta Air Lines over the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.More >>
The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.More >>
Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.More >>
Savannah Police arrested a man overnight after he was caught running from a burning car.More >>
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants across the country during their National Pancake Day fundraiser to raise money for local children’s hospitals.More >>
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants across the country during their National Pancake Day fundraiser to raise money for local children’s hospitals.More >>
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>