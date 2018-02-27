UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at two Beaufort County Schools

Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy are on "modified" lock down, according to the Beaufort County Schools District.

A shooting near Milledge Village Road in Burton, South Carolina, placed two schools on lockdown Tuesday evening.

Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy were on "modified" lockdown until 3:40 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Schools District.

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found a gunshot victim around 2:34 p.m. at the scene. The man is currently a Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

There was an increased law enforcement presence at Milledge Village Road and the surrounding area, but the sheriff's office says there was no threat to public safety. Authorities do not have suspect in custody.

