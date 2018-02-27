UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at two Beaufort County Schools

Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has come out strongly in opposition against a plan to open coastal waters to offshore drilling and exploration.
In its annual review of the best states in the country, the U.S. News and World Report ranked South Carolina and Georgia in the bottom half of all states. Georgia was ranked 31 while South Carolina placed 42.
Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy are on "modified" lock down, according to the Beaufort County Schools District.
Republican gubernatorial candidates in Georgia are leading calls to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association. But the state's term-limited GOP governor has refrained...
A Republican lawmaker says Georgia officials are working behind the scenes to resolve a dispute pitting some GOP leaders against Delta Air Lines over the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.