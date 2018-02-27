Good News: RBC Heritage Mascot

The RBC Heritage is taking its Cheers to 50 Years celebration to the Hilton Head community.

As the countdown to the 50th Heritage continues, one high profile member of the tournament team visited many of the organizations the PGA Tour helps in the area. Tuesday, Sir William Innes got to see the reach of the golf tournament he represents.

"Me being able to come out here and see how we've impacted is a great honor for me, and I love to meet everyone and see a smile on their faces," he said.

Sir William Innes, the living symbol of Hilton Head's RBC Heritage, visited several local charities while in the area for a first-hand look at how the money raised at Harbour Town every April helps the Hilton Head community. Over the last 30 years, the Heritage Classic Foundation has contributed more than $38 million to area non-profits to help those less fortunate.

"The people we help are primarily the working poor. As you might imagine, we help the elderly, the sick, the disabled, but really most of the people we help are working people," said Betsy Doughtie, Executive Director, Deep Well Project.

Sir Willie's Charity Tour took him to the Deepwell Project - a private social service agency that helps people during slight emergencies.

"And by emergency, I don't mean a major tragedy. It's just those little daily disasters that might occur when there's not quite enough money to go around if your car breaks down and you immediately have to get the car fixed, there goes the money for the rent," Doughtie said.

Willie got hands-on with Second Helping, loading up rescued food from Walmart - one of 30 food providers that supply 60 local agencies and the folks who utilize them.

"About 45,000 people get our food every week. That includes their family members, but that's every week, every day of the year," said Lili Coleman, Executive Director, Second Helpings.

The tour was also a reminder that the Heritage's impact is well outside the ropes and far beyond the one week each year the PGA Tour's best comes to Hilton Head.

"We do all of this for free and we do it every day of the year," Coleman said.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.