Savannah PD's TIU investigates 3-vehicle crash at W. Park Ave, Montgomery St

The Savannah Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries.

Officials say around 4 p.m., A Ford F-150 tow truck stopped at the stop sign on Park Avenue at Montgomery Street and was waved through the intersection by the driver of a Honda Civic who was waiting to turn left onto Park Avenue.

Police say the tow truck driver, identified as 55-year-old Richard Gilmore, of Bluffton, SC, saw an oncoming Cadillac on Montgomery Street but continued through the intersection. That's when the Cadillac struck the side of the tow truck, causing the truck to strike Civic, which was being driven by 27-year-old Monique Washington, of Savannah.

This crash seriously injured multiple occupants in the Cadillac, according to Savannah Police. Their identities have not been released at this time.

