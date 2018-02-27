Wreck with injuries at W. Park Avenue, Montgomery Street closes - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck with injuries at W. Park Avenue, Montgomery Street closes intersection, multiple lanes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A three-vehicle wreck at West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street has closed both lanes of Park Avenue and the intersection of the two roads. 

The Savannah Police Department is at the scene. The Chatham EMA said there are injuries and urged drivers to find alternate routes. 

