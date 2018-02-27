Wreck with injuries at W. Park Avenue, Montgomery Street closes intersection, multiple lanes

A three-vehicle wreck at West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street has closed both lanes of Park Avenue and the intersection of the two roads.

#SPDtraffic TIU at scene of 3-vehicle crash at W. Park Avenue and Montgomery Street. East and westbound lanes of intersection are closed. pic.twitter.com/iS3JIm7Fdq — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 27, 2018

The Savannah Police Department is at the scene. The Chatham EMA said there are injuries and urged drivers to find alternate routes.

Road Closure: Montgomery St @ Park Ave - Accident w/Injuries. Drivers urged to find alt routes. #SavTraffic — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) February 27, 2018

