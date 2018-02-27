Savannah Police looking for female thief after Planet Fitness car break-in

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on surveillance video using stolen credit cards the night of Feb. 17.

Police say officers responded to Planet Fitness on Eisenhower Drive around 10 p.m. for reports of a car break-in. The victim reported someone smashed her window and stole multiple items including a bag containing credit cards, social security card, clothing, a laptop, and other items. The bag had been left in plain view on the front seat. She told police she was in the gym for about an hour.

Soon after the theft took place, the cards were used for a fraudulent purchase totaling nearly $2,000 at Target. The suspect seen using the card was described as a female dressed in a white Nike shirt with a gray sweater. Her hair was pulled back with a bandana. Police say she arrived at the store and left in a silver Range Rover. The vehicle was seen leaving the gym parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastside Precinct detectives at 912.898.3252. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

