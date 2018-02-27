Georgia Southern releases official 2018 football schedule

Georgia Southern fans can mark their calendars. The Eagles' 2018 football schedule is official.

We knew the Eagles would open the season in Statesboro on Sept. 1. It turns out, that's a common theme for the first half of the season. Four of Georgia Southern's first five games will be at Paulson Stadium. On the flip side, five of the final seven games of the year will be on the road. That includes the regular season finale in Atlanta at Georgia State Stadium, also known as the former Turner Field.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford believes the top-heavy home schedule will be beneficial to his young football team.

"I thought it was something that could set up well for us. Obviously, having the first four of five games at home gives us the opportunity to play in front of Eagle Nation. If we can get some success early, that'll hopefully lead to some good things late in the season," Coach Lunsford said.

As they have since joined the Sun Belt, the Eagles will have a pair of Thursday night games this season. They'll travel to San Marcos on Oct. 11 to play Texas State before returning to Statesboro on Oct. 25 for a rivalry showdown against Appalachian State.

