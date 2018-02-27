Briggs & Stratton to bring jobs to Statesboro plant

A worldwide company is planning to bring more jobs back to the United States, including right here in our area.

Briggs and Stratton - the engine manufacturing company - signed a deal Tuesday that will help get them trained workers for their existing facility on Zell Miller Parkway in Statesboro.

Statesboro's Ogeechee Tech will team up with Georgia's Quickstart program to train workers on the equipment and skills they'll need to help Briggs and Stratton bring an entire model of engines here.

A few seconds of signatures translate to months of training that could keep the company's Statesboro plant growing for years to come. The company will create more than 100 new jobs when they bring their Vanguard engine line back to the U.S. from overseas.

"We have a strategy to grow our commercial business and this is going to help us in North America," said plant manager, James Suchovsky.

"It is our job at the technical colleges to produce graduates with skills that line up with the jobs that are in this market," said Lori Durden, President, Ogeechee Tech.

That ability to train those workers locally helped Briggs decide to bring new jobs to the plant in Georgia.

"They understand needs. They understand growth and they have the right people in place to help execute the strategy needed at each place," Suchovsky said.

If their commercial engine market revs up like they hope, it could have the Statesboro plant growing even more.

They're in the process of upgrading their current equipment to make room inside for the Vanguard line. They hope to start hiring and training later this year and be up and running by next summer.

