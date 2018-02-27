Georgia Senate passes anti-LGBT adoption bill, Hollywood threatens GA film industry

The Liberty County Board of Education has named a new superintendent.More >>
Georgia lawmakers and various representatives of the state's booming film industry met to celebrate Georgia Film Day on Tues. Feb. 27.
A $40 million project potentially bringing retail, residential, and event space to Savannah's Starland District passed its first hurdle Tuesday in a special MPC meeting.
Savannah State University President Cheryl Dozier held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss campus safety measures.
Two men are suspected to have thrown a 16-year-old male victim in the back of their late 90's model Chevy Silverado with a king cab and a black cover over the bed of the truck near 100 West Tahoe Drive Monday night.
