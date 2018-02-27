Liberty County School System names superintendent - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Dr. Franklin Perry (Source: Liberty County School System) Dr. Franklin Perry (Source: Liberty County School System)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Liberty County Board of Education has named a new superintendent. 

Dr. Franklin D. Perry is now the superintendent following a unanimous vote at a board work session on Tuesday. 

Dr. Perry has been serving as interim superintendent for the school system since July 2017. 

