Tuesday's GHSA girls' state basketball playoff scores (2/27/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area girls' state basketball playoff scores from Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Class AAA

Beach 45 Greater Atlanta Christian 55 F

Johnson 52 Lovett 46 F

Tattnall County 59 Haralson County 46 F

Class A-Private

Wesleyan 60 Calvary Day 20 F

