Tuesday's GHSA girls' state basketball playoff scores (2/27/18)

Area girls' state basketball playoff scores from Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Class AAA
Beach 45 Greater Atlanta Christian 55 F
Johnson 52 Lovett 46 F
Tattnall County 59 Haralson County 46 F
Class A-Private
Wesleyan 60 Calvary Day 20 F
