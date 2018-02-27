Residents affected by I-95 and I-16 tree removal speak out

As Mary Alice Smiley walks her neighborhood, she looks at destruction, carelessness, and desolation...a view she knows thousands of others now also live with.

"It's something that's affecting a lot of people, besides the beauty aspect. Even my teenage grandsons are talking about, 'Nana what happened to all the trees,' she said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation cleared 465 acres of trees along I-95 and I-16. GDOT insists half of all fatal accidents are the result of drivers hitting trees and other objects. What they thought wiped out a highway danger also wiped out security for some neighborhoods.

As Smiley pointed to the entrance and border of the Forest Cove neighborhood in Georgetown and said, "What you're looking at now used to all be trees."

Smiley says the neighborhood used to be known as Savannah's best-kept secret. That's until this tree removal opened a gateway of noise and light. She also thinks the crime will rise now that people can see straight through this gated community.

"Everybody in the world now knows, 'hey, you know there's a nice community out there,' Smiley said.

A neighbor, Tom Maletta, says this has been a fear for months.

"Nobody was going to climb through 500 feet of woods and berms and everything else to get in here. Now, they can just walk off the side of the road and be here in three minutes," he said.

Many also stress over their neighborhood environment. Without trees to absorb the water, they say the outcome it unsettling.

"I worry about that standing water," Smiley said. "I worry about mosquito infestation being greater because there are three ponds here."

The list of concerns for Smiley goes further, including light infiltration, which she says impacts neighbors' sleep and health.

"Your cortisol level tends to go up, you gain weight, your blood pressure goes up. When you don't have solid deep sleep, you're fatigued. It affects your productivity," she said.

Maletta says the best solution for Forrest Cove is a very expensive berm.

"It could be a total out of pocket for the community, just shy of $300,000," he said.

Those costs aren't covered by the state.

Despite the Georgia Department of Transportation claiming the reason for the tree clearing project was to protect the lives of drivers, a spokesperson told us today that the clean-up after hurricanes Matthew and Irma were part of the same effort, and those costs have now exceeded $12 million, and the clear-cutting project is not finished yet.

What GDOT could not give us is an estimate of how much tax-payer money will now be spent on replanting some of the trees and the beautification efforts over the next year.

GDOT does have a beautification timeline to replant, grass, and beautify some of these areas. You can find that timeline here.

