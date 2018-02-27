Tigers fall to Bucs in midweek tilt

Savannah State dropped their fifth straight game Tuesday night, this time at the hands of Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers handed the Tigers a 6-5 walkoff defeat, thanks to an RBI double from Jason Miller in the bottom of the ninth.

The Tigers grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on Kyle Gerdts' two-RBI single, but the lead was short-lived. The Bucs tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with a two-RBI triple.

SSU rallied to tie the game two more times, at 4-4 in the 6th and at 5-5 in the 8th, but couldn't ever get another lead.

Gregory Smith took the loss for the Tigers, while Luis Torres-Lopez went 2.2 innings in the start. Torres-Lopez allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks, and a strikeout.

The loss drops the Tigers to 2-6 overall. SSU returns home for a three-game weekend series against LIU Brooklyn beginning Friday night.