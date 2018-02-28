Eagles slam The Citadel for 4th straight win

Georgia Southern started their Charleston swing with a convincing win over former Southern Conference foe The Citadel Tuesday.

The Eagles tallied runs in each of the last four innings to beat the Bulldogs 9-3 at Joe Riley Park. Former Armstrong Pirate Chandler Corley went 3-5 at the dish for Georgia Southern, including a three-run homer in the 9th to put the game out of reach.

"We didn't do much offensively for the first half of the game," head coach Rodney Hennon told GSEagles.com "We've still got to play better tomorrow, there were a lot of mistakes out there, but thankfully we were able to overcome them."

Georgia Southern couldn't find the offense in the early going, not managing a hit through five innings. But the floodgates opened up in the 6th.

A pair of wild pitches and a throwing error allowed the Eagles to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the 6th. Rodney Hennon's bunch would take a 3-2 lead in the 7th on another wild pitch, this one with the bases loaded.

Christian Avant padded the Eagle lead in the 8th with an RBI triple to right center to make it 4-2. It was 6-2 Eagles at the end of the frame thanks to a pair of fielder's choices driving in runners from third.

Corley's first Georgia Southern homer made it 9-3 in the ninth.

While the Eagle offense struggled, the pitching staff kept them in the game. Starter Griffin Davis allowed just one run on five hits and a pair of walks, but earned a no-decision. It was Zach Cowart earning the win in relief. The former Emanuel Co. Institute Bulldog allowed just one run on three hits to earn his second career win.

"Davis settled in there after giving up a run in the first, and it was big for him to get us through five innings," Hennon says. "Cowart did a good job for us. He got some tough luck, a few balls that weren't hit hard got through, but he continued to make good pitches."

Georgia Southern improves to 5-3 with the win, and will spend the night in Charleston. On Wednesday, the Eagles play the city's other former Southern Conference rival in the College of Charleston. Former Ware County Gator Zach Strickland will make his second career start for the Eagles.