Eagles' 2018 football schedule released

Georgia Southern football already had part of their fall planned out, but their 2018 schedule was officially completed on Tuesday.

The Sun Belt Conference released the conference schedules Tuesday afternoon, allowing fans to begin making their fall Saturday plans.

For the Eagles, it's an even home-road split with six games of each. But the schedule is quite front-loaded.

Four of Georgia Southern's first five games will be at Paulson Stadium. The Eagles also get their lone bye week in the fourth week of the season.

Head coach Chad Lunsford believes playing so many games at home early in the season could be beneficial to his young football team.

"I thought it was something that could set up well for us. Obviously having the first four of five games at home gives us the opportunity to play in front of Eagle Nation," Lunsford says. "If we can get some success early, that'll hopefully lead to some good things late in the season."

The Eagles sure could use some good things for late in the season. It won't be easy though, as five of the final seven games come on the road. That includes the regular season finale on November 24 at Georgia State. It'll be the Eagles' first ever trip to Georgia State Stadium, which used to be Turner Field and the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Lunsford says he wasn't too concerned with the frequency of the road games down the stretch.

"At Georgia Southern, we're expected to win. It's not anything I would sit there and go, 'Oh it's not good,' Lunsford explains. "I think it's just one of those challenges that we put in front of our team, and tell them we're going to play one game at a time. This week, it just happens to be on the road. I wasn't paying a lot of attention to that."

As they have since joining the Sun Belt, the Eagles will play a pair of Thursday night, nationally televised games in 2018. The first comes at Texas State on October 11. Two weeks later, Georgia Southern will welcome archrival Appalachian State to Statesboro.

2018 GEORGIA SOUTHERN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

9/1 South Carolina St.

9/8 UMass

9/15 at Clemson

9/29 Arkansas St.

10/6 South Alabama

10/11 at Texas St. (Thursday)

10/20 at New Mexico St.

10/25 Appalachian St. (Thursday)

11/3 at ULM

11/10 Troy

11/17 at Coastal Carolina

11/24 at Georgia State