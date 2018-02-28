DA drops investigation into city alderman's gun buyback program

The Richmond Hill Police Department says RHPD detectives and the FBI have made an arrest in relation to a threat posted on a bathroom stall at Richmond Hill High School.More >>
The Houlihan Bridge is closed for emergency bridge repairs.More >>
As state lawmakers continue the General Assembly, Wednesday is a very important day for several bills that have yet to crossover, giving them a chance at becoming law.More >>
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says an investigation into Alderman Van Johnson's Gun Buyback Program is over.More >>
The City of Savannah Recorder’s Court will reschedule all of this week’s Traffic Court sessions from Feb. 27-March 1.More >>
