DA drops investigation into city alderman's gun buyback program

An investigation into Alderman Van Johnson's Gun Buyback Program is over.

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says her review did not reveal any evidence of "criminal wrongdoing." She called in the GBI to help investigate after allegations that the guns given to the program were not being handled correctly.

Johnson says we still have a lot of work to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

"We still have too many guns carried by young people that should not have them," Johnson said.

Johnson announced the gun buyback program in late November 2016. He called it a local gun effort to prevent gun violence in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County where there were 280 aggravated assaults with a gun in 2016.

