Forecast: Few thundershowers precede weekend cool-down

A big temperature swing and scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast – both within the next 36 hours.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, cloud cover has increased. A warm front will track through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday. While it is cool this morning, a significant warm-up is expected behind the front this afternoon, even with cloud cover lingering.

High temperatures top-out in the mid-70s across the northern Lowcountry to near 80° in Waycross.

A few sprinkles or very light rain showers may occur Wednesday. Though, the risk of your plans being impacted by weather remains low during this time.

A strong cold front sweeps through the southeastern United States Thursday, increasing the chance of rain and eventually sending the coolest air in weeks into our area Thursday evening.

An isolated shower or two is possible before 5 p.m. Thursday. A greater chance of showers and a few thunderstorms arrives during late afternoon (far west) and leaves the forecast during the mid-evening (coast).

Rain moves through in the form of a broken line. A few communities may miss rain altogether, while others receive a quick downpour. Lightning and thunder may also occur in a few of the heavier showers.

Rain will be moving quickly and soil conditions remain dry – the risk of street flooding is low and will be limited to minor ponding in the typical trouble spots under the heaviest downpours.

A few communities may record more than one-half inch while others only feel a few drops Thursday.

Unfortunately, this is not going to be a widespread, soaking, drought-busting rain.

Remember to track weather conditions on the go with our mobile weather app. Download it for free here:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.