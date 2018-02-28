Identity released of student arrested for threat at Richmond Hill High School

The Bryan County assistant superintendent confirmed there has been at threat made to Richmond Hill High School.

The Richmond Hill Police Department says RHPD detectives and the FBI have worked diligently through the night following up on tips they received from several different sources pertaining to a threat that was posted on a bathroom stall at Richmond Hill High School.

Officials say, as a result, an arrest was made Tuesday night in relation to the situation. Police say 17-year-old Christian Padilla is facing multiple charges including terroristic threats and acts and a misdemeanor charge of spreading the threat on social media. *For transparency, viewers have the right to know that Padilla is the stepson of a current WTOC employee.*

They say the investigation is ongoing and extra resources will continue to be allocated to the schools.

The following message was posted on the Richmond Hill PD Facebook page Wednesday morning:

